The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will host its Miss UCA 2023 Scholarship Competition at the university’s Reynolds Performance Hall at 7 p.m. Nov. 5.
The competition, which will include nine students competing in four categories of interview, on-stage question, talent and red-carpet attire. The winner at the end of the night will receive a scholarship.
Special guests at the Nov. 5 event include 2022 Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell, a UCA alumna, as well as Miss UCA 2022 Nia Kelley. Kelley finished as a top 11-15 semifinalist in the same Miss Arkansas Pageant that Mitchell won, per a news release by UCA in June. The UCA Dance Team will also be special guests at the event, competition officials told the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday.
Of the nine competitors in this year’s Miss UCA competition, two are freshmen, two are sophomores, three are juniors, one is a senior and one is a graduate student. The freshmen, Sara Edge of Sherwood and Kennedy Grace Holland of Mountain View, are nursing and public relations majors, respectively, who have chosen Destress Fest and Project Fingerprint as their social impact focuses for the competition. Edge’s parents sponsored her for the competition, while Alpha Sigma Alpha sponsored Holland.
The sophomores are Jackie Arreola and Jada Simpson. Arreola, a student from Hot Springs who was sponsored by Sigma Kappa, has chosen Alzheimers as her social impact topic, while Simpson, a native of Maumelle who was sponsored by UCA’s Students for the Propagation of Black Culture, chose Be a H.E.R.O. and Just Say No to Bullying as her topic.
Junior competitors include Mattison Gafner of Vilonia, Jacey Layne Howerton of Berryville and Yesenia Perez of Fort Smith. Sponsored Alpha Sigma Tau, Gafner chose Supporting First Responders: Our Heroes as her social impact topic, while Howerton, who was sponsored by Delta Zeta, chose Heart & Sole – Empowering Young Women One Walk at a Time. Perez, who was sponsored by her parents like Edge, chose Minority Women in STEM.
The lone senior and graduate competitors are Emma Park of Somerville, Tennessee, and Shalexis Shelton of Camden. Sponsored by Alpha Sigma Alpha and the Student Caucus for Diversity in Occupational Therapy, respectively, Park chose ABA: Empowering Individuals with Autism as her topic, while Shelton chose S.H.I.N.E. a Light on Mental Health as hers.
The Nov. 5 event will conclude at 9:30 p.m. Tickets for the event will be available at the door beginning at 6 p.m.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.