The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will host its Miss UCA 2023 Scholarship Competition at the university’s Reynolds Performance Hall at 7 p.m. Nov. 5.

The competition, which will include nine students competing in four categories of interview, on-stage question, talent and red-carpet attire. The winner at the end of the night will receive a scholarship.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

