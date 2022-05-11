Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas announced its new season of performances for the 2022-2023 season, which will kick off on Sept. 17 with the hit musical “Spamilton.”
The 2022-23 season includes Amy Grant and Neal McCoy, followed by the Broadway sensation “Anastasia” and the holiday favorite “A Charlie Brown Christmas LIVE,” along with many other events throughout the year.
“This season is filled with captivating, crowd-pleasing shows that will bring all of the allure and glamour of the theatre to the stage. We are also excited to bring multi-award-winning musicians and fascinating expert speakers to central Arkansas,” Amanda Horton, director of Reynolds Performance Hall, said.
Reynolds Performance Hall will feature 12 shows from the Broadway, Pops and Night Out Series; two from the Distinguished Speakers Series; five Main Stage EdUCAtion shows; and three Benefit performances for the Main Stage program.
The Main Stage EdUCAtion Series, aimed at Arkansas school districts, introduces students to live, professional theatre.
Horton said: “In just six short years, we have served over 50,000 students in 40 different school districts across the state. We have recently added sensory-friendly shows, social stories and other accommodations to aid our students with disabilities. We also donate tickets to those students who are not able to afford the ticket price. It’s our mission to ensure that every child has a seat in the theater regardless of their disabilities or ability to pay.”
The season includes the following series and performances:
Broadway Series
Spamilton: An American Parody – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, sponsored by Arkansas Times and Netherton Promotions.
Anastasia – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, sponsored by Log Cabin Democrat and The Max Event Venue.
On Your Feet! – 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, sponsored by Arkansas Times.
Blue Man Group – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, sponsored by Arkansas Federal Credit Union, 501 Life Magazine, My Country Y107 and Chicken Salad Chick.
Night Out Series
A Night of Comedy with Preacher Lawson – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, sponsored by Fairfield by Marriott Conway and B98.5 and Power92 Jams.
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, sponsored by 501 Life Magazine.
Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, sponsored by UCA College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and Log Cabin Democrat.
Mnozil Brass – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, sponsored by KARN 102.9.
Pops Series
Amy Grant – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, sponsored by 93.3 The Fish.
Neal McCoy – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, sponsored by My Country Y107.
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, sponsored by Acxiom and KOKY 102.1 and B98.5.
Floyd Nation – 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, sponsored by Conway Printing.
Distinguished Speakers
Frank Warren: PostSecret and Mental Health – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, sponsored by Conway Behavioral Health.
Steve Burns: What Happened to Steve? – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, sponsored by Log Cabin Democrat.
Main Stage EdUCAtion
The Magic of Kevin Spencer – 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Doktor Kaboom: The Science of Santa (Sensory-friendly event) – 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, sponsored by Conway Corp.
The Gruffalo – 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, and 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System – 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023.
The Wizard of Oz – 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023.
Benefits for Main Stage EdUCAtion
Purple Piano: A Celebration of Prince – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Celtic Angels Ireland – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Tapestry the Carole King Songbook – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Subscription renewals for current season ticket holders are available now. New subscriptions will go on sale to the general public starting June 20. Subscriber Courtesy Week – when those who bought season packages may purchase individual tickets to shows before they open to the general public – will be July 18 through July 22. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday, July 25. Tickets for Blue Man Group go on sale on Sept. 13.
To purchase a new subscription package beginning June 20, or individual tickets beginning July 25, call (501) 450-3265 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Monday through Friday or go online at uca.edu/reynolds
Individual series prices range from $90-$130; Performing Arts Package (all three series) range from $245-$380; individual tickets for all shows in the Broadway, Pops and Night Out series are $27-$40. Speakers are $15 for adults and $5 for children/students, Main Stage shows are $10 for adults and $5 for children/students, Purple Piano is $25 for adults and $10 for children/students, Celtic Angels Ireland and Tapestry are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for children/students. A “Pick Six,” build-your-own package, is available to donors of $100 or more.
For more info, contact Horton at (501) 450-3682 or ahorton@uca.edu or visit www.uca.edu/reynolds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.