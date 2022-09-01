The University of Central Arkansas’s Reynolds Performance Hall will present the hit Broadway musical comedy “Spamilton: An American Parody” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17.
After successful runs in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and London, ”Spamilton: An American Parody” will stage a singing, dancing and comedy revolution in Conway. Created by comic mastermind Gerard Alessandrini and performed by a versatile cast of eight, “Spamilton: An American Parody” is a side-splitting musical parody.
Amanda Horton, executive director of Public Appearances, said: “Come enjoy a quirky night of comedic theatre as we kick off our season with ‘Spamilton.’ This is a show that ‘Hamilton’ fans, as well as musical theatre fans, won’t want to miss.”
Ben Brantley of The New York Times said: “This smart, silly, and often convulsively funny thesis, performed by a motor-mouthed cast that is fluent in many tongues, is the work of that eminent specialist in Broadway anatomy, pathology and gossip, Gerard Alessandrini.”
Tickets are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for children and students. Tickets may be purchased online at uca.edu/Reynolds, at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501- 450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.