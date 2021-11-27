Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas recently received a $330,337 grant from Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.
The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. The program includes over $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues, to be administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance.
“The pandemic put a large part of our revenue stream on hold, and the SVOG funds assisted us in keeping the venue open and operating. We were able to continue presenting a limited number of live performing arts events while also planning the new 2021-22 season. We are fortunate that we didn’t have to stop operations as many venues across the country were doing,” said Amanda Horton, director of Reynolds Performance Hall.
Reynolds Performance Hall is currently in its 2021-22 season with upcoming shows including “Celtic Angels Christmas,” “Postmodern Jukebox” and award-winning gospel artist CeCe Winans. To see a show lineup, visit the Reynolds website.
Located on the UCA campus, Reynolds Performance Hall opened on Sept. 15, 2000, with a sold-out concert by the late Ray Charles. The venue is a 1,200-seat performing arts center that presents nationally and internationally acclaimed, professional touring artists. These performances serve the college campus, school children from across the state, central Arkansas and patrons from across the region. The facility is also host to various other groups such as student organizations, local performing artists and community events.
“The arts are much more than entertainment but also an outlet for cultural awareness, education opportunities and social engagement. Our community values the quality of life enrichment that the arts bring, and we were thrilled to be able to continue with our mission of presenting exceptional performing arts,” Horton said. “We are very grateful for these SVOG grant funds that have assisted us through these difficult times.”
Performing arts venues were among some of the first to close in March of 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. These facilities were also one of the last industries to reopen to live performances causing major financial impacts for the venues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.