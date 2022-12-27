Reynolds Performance Hall to host 'Purple Piano'

Reynolds Performance Hall will host “Purple Piano” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

 Submitted photo

The University of Central Arkansas’ (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall will welcome “Purple Piano” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, the venue announced in a news release.

“Purple Piano” is a unique one-man celebration, created by Marshall Charloff, which is dedicated to the artistry and music of the legendary Prince, the news release read. Before Prince’s death, he had embarked on a one-man show “The Piano and a Microphone” in which he traveled the country featuring shows with just him, his purple piano and his catalog of songs. Purple Piano is a heartfelt show which provides an intimate evening of celebrating these performances and music.

