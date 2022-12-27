Reynolds Performance Hall to host 'Purple Piano'

The University of Central Arkansas’ (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall will welcome “Purple Piano” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, the venue announced in a news release.
“Purple Piano” is a unique one-man celebration, created by Marshall Charloff, which is dedicated to the artistry and music of the legendary Prince, the news release read. Before Prince’s death, he had embarked on a one-man show “The Piano and a Microphone” in which he traveled the country featuring shows with just him, his purple piano and his catalog of songs. Purple Piano is a heartfelt show which provides an intimate evening of celebrating these performances and music.
Marshall has performed worldwide – fronting symphonies in most major cities in North America, featuring the music of Prince; and he continues to tour fronting Purple xPeRIeNCE, co-founded by Matt “Doctor” Fink from Prince & the Revolution. He is also featured on recordings with Prince on the album “94 East,” where he plays both keyboards and bass guitar, and recently collaborated with Prince’s sister Sharon Nelson to co-write and record “Colors.” Pepe Willie, who discovered Marshall, was also responsible for getting Prince’s career up and running. In 2011, Marshall teamed up with Doctor Fink to perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame benefit concert.
Purple Piano celebrates all the soul and intimacy of Prince’s final tour, provides graphics and videos and shares stories about Prince’s life and career, per the news release. The show will include such hits as “Purple Rain,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Kiss,” “Let’s Go Crazy” and many more.
Executive Director of Public Appearances Amanda Horton said attending the show will support a cause.
“This is a great way to enjoy the music of such an iconic musician and support a great cause, our Main Stage Education Series,” Horton said, per the news release. “This program has served over 50,000 students across the state of Arkansas providing them with both educational and entertaining events. Our benefit performances assist us in funding this important program that introduces kids to the theatre.”
All tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., online at uca.edu/reynolds or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
