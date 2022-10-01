Reynolds Performance Hall to host stand-up comedian Preacher Lawson

The Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is getting set to host comedian Preacher Lawson for a performance of his stand-up act on Oct. 15, UCA announced in a news release on Friday.
Lawson, a finalist on the 12th season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” will start his performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost from $30-$40 adults and $10 for students, the news release read.
“Preacher Lawson will present a comedic show that will keep the audience laughing,” Executive Director of Public Appearances Amanda Horton said. “His notoriety and success from ‘America’s Got Talent’ makes him a household name that all ages can enjoy. He has a way of spinning his own life experiences into hilarious stories. You won’t want to miss this funny man.”
In addition to his run on “America’s Got Talent,” Lawson competed on the champions’ edition of the show, as well as “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Lawson stars in the NBC series “Connecting” and serves as a judge on the Nickelodeon competition show “Unleashed.” His first stand-up special is available to stream on BET+.
To buy tickets for the Oct. 15 performance, visit the Reynolds Performance Hall Box Office on the campus of UCA Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or procure tickets online at www.uca.edu/reynolds. Patrons can also call UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
