Reynolds Performance Hall to host stand-up comedian Preacher Lawson

Preacher Lawson was a finalist on the 12th season of “America’s Got Talent.” He’ll perform his stand-up comedy act at Reynolds Performance Hall on Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

 Submitted photo

The Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is getting set to host comedian Preacher Lawson for a performance of his stand-up act on Oct. 15, UCA announced in a news release on Friday.

Lawson, a finalist on the 12th season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” will start his performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost from $30-$40 adults and $10 for students, the news release read.

