The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall is getting set to welcome L.A. Theatre Works with the true story behind one of America’s most famous television comedies, “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m., the entertainment venue announced in a news release on Thursday.

Lucille Ball is regarded as having paved the way for many of today’s top comediennes while forcing Hollywood to begin dealing with the rising power and influence of women artists both on-screen and behind the scenes. Her iconic series, “I Love Lucy,” remains one of the most groundbreaking and influential shows in television history, per the news release.

