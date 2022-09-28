The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall will hold performances by famed illusionist Kevin Spencer at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, UCA announced in a news release on Monday.

The show will last one hour and is appropriate for children and adults with sensory sensitivities and developmental or intellectual disabilities. Tickets are on sale now at $5 for children and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.

