The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall will hold performances by famed illusionist Kevin Spencer at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, UCA announced in a news release on Monday.
The show will last one hour and is appropriate for children and adults with sensory sensitivities and developmental or intellectual disabilities. Tickets are on sale now at $5 for children and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
“The Magic of Kevin Spencer” is part of the Reynolds Main Stage Education program and is funded partially by a grant from Conway’s Advertising and Promotion Commission and the Arkansas Community Foundation of Faulkner County. This relaxed, sensory-friendly family event combines storytelling, stage magic and audience participation.
“Kevin Spencer made such a positive impact in our community during his residency in November 2020,” Executive Director of Public Appearances at Reynolds Performance Hall Amanda Horton said. “I had parents, educators and students speak passionately about the benefits they personally had from Kevin’s classes and the sensory-friendly show. Due to the pandemic, we were limited in the amount of people we could serve, so I’m thrilled about the opportunity to bring him back and serve even more people in our community. This is truly a show that the whole family can enjoy.”
Additionally, a services fair will be held at 1 p.m. in the Reynolds lobby before the Saturday show. Many organizations including Pediatrics Plus, Conway Community Connections and First Connections Early Intervention will be sharing information and holding giveaways.
