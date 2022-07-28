In its meeting on Tuesday, the Conway City Council considered an appeal to rezone 3.88 acres of land east of Bill Bell Lane at the intersection of Acuff Lane from residential to commercial.
The rezoning of the land was originally supported by the Planning Commission, but eventually denied after “considerable public comment,” according to a memo sent by the Conway Planning Commission to the mayor and city council members.
Chris Thornton with MCMG, LLC., requested the appeal in order to build a premium self-storage facility and as an alternative to multi-family residential development. Many reasons for public concern included increases in traffic and crime.
“If our facility is allowed to be built there, it will cut the traffic count more than half. It’s going to be less traffic than the houses would be,” Thornton said.
The area is currently zoned to allow approximately 21 homes.
According to the letter sent by Thornton to the mayor and members of the city council, the storage facility will result in the lowest possible traffic count in comparison to multi-family or single-family housing.
Thornton’s letter also mentions concerns about noise and adds that the noise that comes with the placement of 21 homes is “substantially higher” and “the proposed use is the quietest use of all.”
The land being considered is also bordered by Conway Corporation. Conway Corp is currently in the process of increasing its use of the sewer treatment plant and will be creating a new entrance to the industrial site.
Thornton said in the letter that substantial noise associated with these developments will make it difficult for residential use.
Bret Carroll, Conway Corp CEO, spoke in favor of the development saying, “While we are in favor of it, I think it will allow for safer ingress and egress of our vehicles, the security will provide greater security on our property, and if it’s a storage facility, we won’t be disturbing our neighbors.”
Conway Corp. has also invested $40 million into the sewer treatment plant project.
“This storage unit is going to be a bad idea because people break into them. It’ll have crime just right down the street from us and more traffic where we live,” Donna Johnson, a resident of Conway speaking against the development, said.
Despite the facility having state-of-the-art security, residents were still concerned about crime in the area.
“These [systems] are not burglar proof, and you’re just inviting that kind of behavior to that area,” resident David Johnson said.
The decision was not an easy one to make with many council members understanding both sides.
“This is a tough one because we have an honorable developer and a very unique piece of property,” Alderman Shelley Mehl said. “I’m trying to logically think this through and my biggest concern is does this open the door for what could come next?”
Ultimately, the council denied the appeal to rezone the land with two aldermen voting in favor and five against it. Aldermen Mehl, David Grimes, Mark Ledbetter, Mary Smith and Shelia Isby opposed it while Aldermen Anne Tucker and Andy Hawkins voted in favor. Alderman Theo Jones was absent from the meeting.
In other business, the council voted to continue with Veterans Plaza at Pompe Park, and a groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The next city council meeting will be held Aug. 9 in City Hall. All council meetings are open to the public.
