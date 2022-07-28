In its meeting on Tuesday, the Conway City Council considered an appeal to rezone 3.88 acres of land east of Bill Bell Lane at the intersection of Acuff Lane from residential to commercial.

The rezoning of the land was originally supported by the Planning Commission, but eventually denied after “considerable public comment,” according to a memo sent by the Conway Planning Commission to the mayor and city council members.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.