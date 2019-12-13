Rheumatologist joins Conway Regional team

Swetha Boddeda, MD, rheumatologist, has joined the team at Conway Regional Health System. Boddeda is practicing alongside Alok Surana, MD, pulmonologist, and Rachana Yendala, MD, hematologist/oncologist, at the Conway Regional Multispecialty Clinic.
Boddeda specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disease and systemic autoimmune conditions.
“The addition of Dr. Boddeda’s practice will greatly increase access to rheumatology services for our community,” said Rebekah Fincher, Chief Administrative Officer of Conway Regional. “The Multispecialty Clinic offers an integrated and comprehensive approach to care in one convenient location at the Conway Regional Medical Center.”
Boddeda received her internal medicine residency training at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She then went on to complete her Rheumatology Fellowship at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she received the SAFMR Fellow merit award.
“I am proud to join Dr. Surana and Dr. Yendala in establishing the Multispecialty Clinic,” said Dr. Boddeda. “I am excited for the opportunity to work for Conway Regional, and I look forward to serving the patients of this community.”
Boddeda is now seeing patients at the Conway Regional Multispecialty Clinic, located on the Conway Regional Medical Center campus at 525 Western Avenue, Suite 305. For more information, the clinic can be reached at 501-358-6145.
