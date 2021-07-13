First Community Bank has announced the hiring of Dillon Richard as assistant vice president, commercial loan officer and credit analyst.
With nearly six years of lending experience, Richard will be responsible for producing a variety of commercial loans as well as generating and managing a portfolio of business relationships. He will also play a key role in recommending new credit and extensions of credit through research and analysis of customers’ financial documents.
“I’m excited to join a group of people that care about the city of Conway and bettering the community just as much as I do,” Richard said.
Richard is an active member in his community and serves on the board of directors of the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arkansas (former president, 2020). He recently volunteered with the BankOn Arkansas+ coalition and United Way VITA Program.
Additionally, he graduated from the Conway Area Leadership Institute (CALI) class in 2017.
Richard earned his bachelor’s degree and MBA from the University of Central Arkansas. He and his wife, Morgan, are both Conway natives and high school sweethearts. They’ve been married for five years and have two boys, Beckham, 2, and Bennett, 1.
“We are very fortunate to add Dillon to our team,” Grant Gordy, community president for Conway, said. “Dillon shares the same passion for community growth and success as all of us here at First Community Bank, and I know that he will be a tremendous asset in serving our customers.”
For more information about First Community Bank, call 870-612-3400 or visit www.firstcommunity.net.
