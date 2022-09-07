A weeklong celebration kicks off Monday, and Ridgemere by Abby Senior Living is joining tens of thousands of assisted living communities across the country for the festivities.
National Assisted Living Week – officially sponsored by First Quality in 2022 – continues through Sept. 17, and Ridgemere honors this year’s theme, “Joyful Moments.”
“This year’s National Assisted Living Week allows us to celebrate and create new, special memories together,” Nancy Morris, customer experience manager, said. “Joyful Moments’ reflects the strong family connection between residents and staff while providing an opportunity for local communities to celebrate the individuals who live and work in assisted living and learn more about this sector of our community.”
Special events for both residents and staff are planned throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.