After hosting a successful Mother’s Day parade last month, Ridgemere Senior Living staff are putting together the final touches for a drive-thru Father’s Day event.
Assisted Living Lifestyle Coordinator Elizabeth Molica said the facility’s staff organized the event to provide “much-needed entertainment” to the center’s residents and to honor the dads who live at Ridgemere Senior Living in Conway.
“As we approach 100 days of lockdown, I have found that now more than ever, it is most important to offer ‘restricted-style’ events and activities as this gives our residents something to look forward to,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat.
Families of Ridgemere residents are encouraged to participate in the Father’s Day parade. However, organizers said the event is not limited to close friends and family.
Anyone can join in on the fun by sending an email to alc.coway@abbysl.com. The parade line up will be stationed at the Woodland Heights Baptist Church at 4215 Prince St. in Conway. Participants should begin lining up at 2 p.m., Molica said.
As the event nears, Ridgemere residents have started chatting with each other about various vehicles they once owned and how excited they are for Sunday’s parade.
“I am already hearing stories about different types of cars and motorcycles they once owned,” Molica said. “They are getting very excited!”
Hosting parades is a great way to lift the residents’ spirits while also allowing their families to stop by and celebrate while practicing social distancing. Since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, in-person visitations were canceled and families were forced to visit their loved ones strictly over the phone or by using a video-chat streaming service.
“Making this possible is such a big deal to me as this is an important day for our fathers,” the assisted living lifestyle coordinator said. “Although COVID is restricting our residents from visiting their sons and daughters, this is an alternate opportunity for families to honor their fathers.”
During the pandemic, Ridgemere residents have spent time raising butterflies and also incubating chicken eggs. Molica said the residents were able to participate in a butterfly release party and “are eager to see the baby chicks hatch,” noting these activities have brought back childhood memories for many of the residents. Along with these activities, she said the residents are now anxiously awaiting Sunday’s parade.
“Please join this parade and help make a senior smile this Father’s Day,” she said, adding that parade participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.