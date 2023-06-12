Road improvements for Harkrider Street will not start “for at least another year,” the city of Conway announced in a news release issued to its website on Monday.
The city is partnering with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to complete road improvements on Harkrider Street from Highway 64 to Bruce Street, the news release read. The eventual project will include widening Harkrider Street for nearly three-quarters of a mile between Bruce Street and Highway 64. Currently, the section slated for improvements is four lanes.
Once improvements are complete, the section will have four 11-foot travel lanes and one 12-foot, two-way left turn lane with curb and gutter, the news release read. Additional improvements will include five-foot sidewalks, a three-foot grass berm, storm water drainage infrastructure upgrades, an upgrade to an existing traffic signal at the intersection of Sixth Street and Harkrider Street and a new traffic signal at the intersection of College Avenue and Harkrider Street.
The city of Conway has started and completed additional road improvements in recent days. In a series of social media posts over the past week, the city announced the beginning of construction on Conway’s 34th roundabout at the intersection of College Avenue and Farris Road just six days after the 33rd roundabout at the intersection of Donaghey Avenue and Prince Street finished construction and opened to traffic on June 2.
Additionally, the Middle Road bridge at Gold Creek opened on June 6. The city also started construction of Phase II of the Markham Street Jump Start Initiative on Monday. Due to the project, Markham Street will be “closed to thru traffic from Walnut Street to Pine Street until further notice,” the city’s announcement about the initiative read.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
