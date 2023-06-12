Road improvements for Harkrider Street will not start “for at least another year,” the city of Conway announced in a news release issued to its website on Monday.

The city is partnering with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to complete road improvements on Harkrider Street from Highway 64 to Bruce Street, the news release read. The eventual project will include widening Harkrider Street for nearly three-quarters of a mile between Bruce Street and Highway 64. Currently, the section slated for improvements is four lanes.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.