Road Runner and the Arkansas Community Foundation are partnering on a new giving program to support grant-making initiatives in four areas of the state.
From Nov. 1 through Dec. 12, select Road Runner locations will donate a portion of each Champs Chicken meal sold to four of the Foundation’s affiliates.
“Now more than ever, our state’s nonprofit and philanthropic organizations need our financial support to fulfill their missions,” John Harris, Coulson Oil’s president and CEO, said. “Coulson Oil is proud to partner with Arkansas Community Foundation to carry on our long tradition of giving back to those we serve.”
To participate in the giving program, customers may visit Road Runner’s stores in Conway (545 Skyline Dr.), Heber Springs (1500 Bypass Road), Little Rock (13400 I-30 and 800 South Broadway) and Texarkana (5720 Four States Parkway in Arkansas as well as 4101 North Kings Highway, 1632 Richmond Road and 4603 West 7th St. in Texas).
“During these unprecedented times, Arkansans are looking for ways to help their neighbors in need,” Heather Larkin, the Foundation’s president and CEO, said. “This new partnership is an easy way for donors to participate in grassroots charitable giving and support their communities.”
Road Runner will reduce the price of Champs’ meals by $2 and donate $2 of each meal sold directly to the Foundation. All proceeds will benefit Giving Tree endowments in the Texarkana area and Cleburne, Faulkner and Pulaski counties.
Once received, the donations will be invested to provide regular, broad-based grants for local causes such as food pantries, domestic violence shelters, education, literacy and more.
