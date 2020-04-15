Mainstream Technologies is pleased to announce the hiring of Skyler Robinson as Managed Services Engineer. He will be providing support for managed service clients, which can range from simple workstation issues to complex matters related to client servers and network infrastructure.
Skyler is a certified technician specializing in structured cabling and network infrastructure. Before joining Mainstream, he worked as a data/fiber optic technician with Chreyton Electric for two-and-a-half years. When he’s not dabbling in photography, he’s likely to be found rock climbing or mountain biking. According to Justin Leavell, Director of IT: “We are excited to add another energetic engineer to our growing team!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.