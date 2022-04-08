Conway Board of Education member Diane Robinson is seeking re-election in the upcoming May 24 School Board elections.
Robinson was first elected to represent Zone 3 of the Conway School board in 2016, and currently serves as board secretary. She remains focused on access to quality education for all students, data-supported decision making and transparency.
Robinson currently serves as a Principal Court Research Associate with the National Center for State Courts. She was previously director of the Office of Research and Justice Statistics in the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts and served as state director for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for eight years. In that time, she helped establish 13 local CASA chapters and managed the statewide budget.
Her professional research experience has brought data-supported decision making to the board. She has demonstrated a priority to communicate regularly and clearly with district patrons.
Following her 2016 election, she established a Facebook page where she provides regular school board updates including previews of school board meetings and summaries following meetings. These updates have been regular reading for many.
“Many individuals in Conway have told me that, before my updates, they had no idea what the school board did,” Robinson said. “It’s important for everyone, whether they have children in school or not, to be informed about our schools. We all have an interest in quality education for our students, who in just a few short years, will be our teachers, doctors, accountants, welders and homebuilders.”
As a school board member, Robinson has presented at the Arkansas and National School Board Association conferences on the educational needs of children in foster care.
Her husband, Wayne Oudekerk, was a professor at Hendrix College prior to his retirement in 2019. Their daughter is a 2019 graduate of Conway High School. They have also hosted nine international exchange students who attended Conway High School.
An involved parent, she led a Destination Imagination team to global finals, organized a Bike Bus route for students at Ida Burns and continues to serve as a volunteer to the Conway School bands through her work in the concession stand.
Diane has served the community in many ways over the years: CASA advocate, Amazing Grace Cafe bus driver, Conway Historic District board member. She is a member of the Bells of Grace bell choir at Conway First United Methodist Church. She is a graduate of the Faulkner County Leadership Institute.
Elections will be held Tuesday, May 24. Early voting begins May 9. For more information, visit dianerobinson.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.