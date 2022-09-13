Rock Region Metro (RRM) will begin its transit service in Conway on Oct. 24, RRM Public Engagement Director Becca Green told Conway residents in a public information meeting at City Hall late Tuesday morning.

The service, which will provide micro-transit ride-sharing similar to popular companies like Uber or Lyft, is RRM’s first transit service outside of Pulaski County, Green said. Unlike its other fixed-route services, Green said RRM’s micro-transit model in Conway will offer more coverage to larger swaths of the city.

