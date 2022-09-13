Rock Region Metro (RRM) will begin its transit service in Conway on Oct. 24, RRM Public Engagement Director Becca Green told Conway residents in a public information meeting at City Hall late Tuesday morning.
The service, which will provide micro-transit ride-sharing similar to popular companies like Uber or Lyft, is RRM’s first transit service outside of Pulaski County, Green said. Unlike its other fixed-route services, Green said RRM’s micro-transit model in Conway will offer more coverage to larger swaths of the city.
“We want to make sure we’re putting the service where there’s more [population] density [in Conway],” Green said.
The map of the coverage of the new service covers much of the boundaries of the City of Conway. Fares for the new service will cost a flat rate of two dollars per person per trip, Green said, and RRM will deploy two vehicles to cover the city at the service’s start on Oct. 24. Rides will run six days a week on Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“It’s possible we could add more [vehicles] later, but we’re going to monitor and see how [service demand] goes,” Green said.
Additionally, Green said that patrons can expect wait times of 30 minutes or less, with total travel times averaging about 20 minutes, assuming there’s about 100 passenger trips a day. Once RRM surpasses 100 passenger trips a day, Green said they’ll reassess the service and decide whether to expand the number of vehicles they use in Conway.
To start, RRM will background-check and employ at least four drivers to operate the two vehicles, along with a supervisor and dispatcher. 2022 Lone Star ProMaster 3500s will be used by RRM for Conway. The vehicles accommodate seven people, include a bike rack and are branded with RRM’s green-and-blue color scheme.
“They’re low-floor accessible vehicles [with] fold-out ramps on the sides to load someone using a wheelchair,” Green said.
Like other ride-sharing companies, RRM uses a smartphone application to book rides and process electronic payments. Additionally, Green said that users can call RRM directly to book a ride and use cash or exact change to pay for fares when drivers pick them up.
At this point, RRM’s transit service will not extend to locations around Faulkner County. To do so, Green said that county officials would have to become involved with the project and individual cities around the county would have to join and pay for their portion of expenses.
“The possibilities are there for [expansion], but this is where RRM is starting with the Conway service,” Green said.
RRM’s Conway transit service is a long-time coming. When Conway surpassed having 50,000 residents, it became eligible to receive public transit funding from the federal government as it became its own urbanized area for U.S. Census purposes, Green said. RRM’s service in Conway is starting thanks to Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
“During the pandemic, all public transit agencies received a portion of CARES Act funding,” Green said. “That funding will run out at some point, but the City of Conway [will then] have access to urbanized federal public transit dollars, and they will be able to use those dollars with a local match [to fund the service].”
To help riders learn the new system, Green said that RRM will make all fares free at the beginning of the transit service on Oct. 24 and keep them free-of-charge through Nov. 20. Fares will then be levied on rides beginning Nov. 21.
For residents who missed Tuesday’s public information meeting, a second one is scheduled for Wednesday at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
