Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson on Tuesday announced the newly-constructed Roden Mill Bridge is now open to traffic.
The new bridge provides several improvements.
“The new bridge span is longer, providing improved water flow for stormwater management,” Judge Dodson said. “This longer span allows for safer traffic during flash floods. Palarm Creek swells considerably during flash floods, and we want to make sure our citizens are safe and protected.”
Additionally, the new bridge provides wider traffic lanes and improved guardrail configuration.
“We needed to make safety improvements for this heavily traveled route,” Judge Dodson said. “Our county continues to lead the way in infrastructure improvements for our state.”
Seventy-five percent of the funding for the project was provided through the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP).
“The ADEM team is proud to partner with Faulkner County on another successful mitigation project,” ADEM Director A. J. Gary said. “These projects reduce the impact and costs of future disaster events. Every dollar spent on mitigation saves at least six dollars on the impact of disasters.”
Roden Mill Road serves as a main thoroughfare between Sunny Gap Road and Highway 36.
“Thank you to the community for your patience,” Judge Dodson said. “Occasional road closures are necessary inconveniences for the greater good of our county’s transportation system.”
