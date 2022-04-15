Chris and Jessica Smith of Conway are working to bring a unique business to the vibrant downtown area – a craft kitchen and beverage lab – and they said they would love to have the community’s support.
On Tuesday, April 19, the Smiths are launching a Kickstarter campaign to help raise funds to create The Rogue Roundabout: Craft Kitchen + Beverage Lab at 804 Chestnut St in downtown Conway. Slated to open later this year, The Rogue Roundabout “plans to be the very first establishment to apply for the microbrewery-restaurant private club permit in Faulkner County,” according to the Kickstarter materials.
Chris, who has been a home brewer for about six years, said it’s time a business such as this comes to Conway. Other Arkansas cities – such as those in Northwest Arkansas and Little Rock – have thriving craft beer scenes with “an active vibe.” Once the Smiths talked with friends and acquaintances in Conway, they decided to give it a go for right here at home.
“We see people in our age group who travel and the first place they seek out is a brewery. We want to be that place right here at home in downtown Conway, that ingenuity hub,” he said. “Conway is a melting pot of a whole lot of different people, and we want to be a place that attracts them all.”
Jessica added: “And one of the first things we noticed when we moved here was that this community supports growth and progress, and that’s a huge reason why we know this concept will be successful.”
The Smiths decided to start a Kickstarter campaign not just to raise startup funds, but to also give the community an opportunity to be a part of The Rogue Roundabout story. The campaign will officially kick off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, and will run for 35 days. Their desired amount to collect is $50,000, which can help to create the brewhouse and the craft kitchen, and purchase dining equipment.
There will also be Kickstarter rewards for contributors. These include things such as naming rights to fermenters and communal tables, donor names on their featured donor wall, the opportunity to have a private event, cooking classes with their Executive Chef. and lots of swag. For more information, check out The Rogue Roundabout Facebook page at www.facebook.com/therogueroundabout
In the meantime, the Smiths plan to continue to get out into the community in a variety of ways. For instance, during Toad Suck Daze, they hope to do a meet and greet event at their location to give folks an opportunity to stop by, learn more about the business, and check out the progress on the space.
As it stands now, The Rogue Roundabout is under construction in the 5,500-square-foot building at the corner of Main and Chestnut. The Smiths said the floor plans are nearly finalized and they are working on building a good social media following. During the work on the building, which was purchased in January 2022, they have seen 80 years’ worth of history in its walls.
The Smiths have been working with Joanna Nabholz at H + N Architects to create an environment that is welcoming to people of all ages. This includes both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages created in the beverage lab, and memorable cuisine that comes out of their craft kitchen. In the kitchen will be Amanda Denys, executive chef and kitchen manager.
For those who do not drink alcohol or aren’t old enough to do so, small batches of unique non-alcoholic beverages will be offered as well. These will include probiotic sodas, sparkling lemonades and teas, kombucha and craft batch seltzers.
“The dream doesn’t stop at craft beer,” the Smiths say in the Kickstarter information. “We envision a family-friendly establishment that offers food, beverages and experiences for all members of our community.”
To view the Kickstarter campaign and back their project, visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/448317555/the-rogue-roundabout-craft-kitchen-beverage-lab?fbclid=IwAR3JS9uwv7Rso6blXpSgLmUAKflZNIyYiZyC8yj60Xf_n4TsZl0GnGlumOk.
