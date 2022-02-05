Rose Roland, Faulkner County Justice of the Peace, announced her candidacy for the newly-drawn Arkansas House District 54. This new district comprises Perry County, a large portion of southwest Faulkner County, eastern Yell County and northern Saline County.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy for this district because it combines areas of Arkansas that I cherish,” Roland said “It would be an honor to have the opportunity to serve the people of District 54 where I have deep family roots in both Faulkner and Perry County. I know a lot of great people in this area and can not wait to get the chance to meet even more.”
Roland said: “Since being elected as a Justice of the Peace for Faulkner County, I have had a proven conservative record. During my two terms we have worked to increase government transparency, fought against unnecessary government expansion, took steps to prepare our county for a future that does not involve raising taxes, backed our law enforcement, and passed a resolution declaring Faulkner County a pro-life county along with an ordinance declaring Faulkner County’s commitment to uphold our Bill of Rights in the US and Arkansas Constitution. I will practice these same conservative principles as your state representative, and I humbly ask for your vote in the Republican Primary in May of 2022.”
Roland has served on the Budget and Finance committee, Courts and Public Safety committee and the Personnel committee during her time on the Quorum Court. Roland also volunteers as a CASA, court appointed special advocate, for children in foster care and is a member of the Faulkner County extension council committee.
She and her husband are small business owners across several counties, including Faulkner and Perry counties. As a business owner and leader of her community, she understands how important it is to have strong representation at the State Capitol.
Roland, known as “Rosie” to many, is a graduate of Conway High School and the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
She is married to Darrin Roland, a native of Perry County. They have 4 grown children and two grandchildren. Her children are Allie Davis, Matt (Hayley Hillis) Davis, Wayne Roland and Alyssa Roland. Roland is the daughter of the late J.J. “Doc” and Margaret Magie.
