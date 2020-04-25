The Conway Corp Board of Directors recently elected Reggie Rose to serve a seven-year term beginning May 8, 2020.
Rose is Community Executive at Simmons Bank in Conway and prior to joining Simmons Bank, he spent nineteen years as General Manager of Centennial Valley Country Club.
He has been active in the community for several years serving as a former board member of the United Way of Central Arkansas and Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County and serving as Chairman of the Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission. Currently, Rose is a member of the Conway Noon Lions Club and serves on the Arkansas Duck Derby Committee for Conway Regional Health System.
Rose graduated from Leadership Arkansas Class XIII, and credits that experience with providing a clear understanding of the unique role that Conway Corp fills in the community.
“The economic impact of municipal utility ownership cannot be overstated,” Rose said. “Conway could be a much different community without the sustained job creation, economic development and affordable rates provided by Conway Corp. I’m excited to join this leadership team.”
Rose is a graduate of Pangburn High School (White County) and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He and his wife, Natalie, live in Conway along with their two children, Will and Ella.
The board elects one director annually to serve a seven-year term. Other board members are Tom Courtway, Lindsay Henderson, Ray Kordsmeier, Jake Nabholz, Denise Perry, and Brad Teague. Rose replaces Bob Whitehouse, whose term ends on May 8, 2020.
