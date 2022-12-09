Rose named CPSD's 12th Core Values Champion

CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum (left) presented Rose (right) with a sign he can keep in his classroom at Sallie Cone Preschool.

 Submitted photo

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Sallie Cone Preschool staff member Charlonza Rose its Core Values Champion for this week, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin Democrat.

Rose received two nominations from fellow staff members, both of which highlighted his ability to connect with students.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

