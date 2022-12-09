Rose named CPSD's 12th Core Values Champion

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Sallie Cone Preschool staff member Charlonza Rose its Core Values Champion for this week, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin Democrat.
Rose received two nominations from fellow staff members, both of which highlighted his ability to connect with students.
“Mr. Charlonza Rose is a true champion at Sallie Cone Preschool Center,” one nominator said. “He always exemplifies the district’s core values [and] is always finding new and inventive ways to to keep the kids interested.”
“[Rose] is willing to do whatever it takes to help out students succeed,” the other nominator said. “He takes the time with his students and others to understand why they are upset and helps them work through their feelings. He remains calm in all situations. If he sees students in the hall who have laid down on the floor and refuse to walk, he comes up with the most creative ways to get them to stand up and walk.”
Those “creative ways” that Rose finds to handle student behavior also comes through in the classroom he works in. According to one nominator, Rose “specializes in conscious discipline” in his classroom.
“If you walk into [Rose’s] room, those children are on top of it,” the nominator said. “They know what to do and when to do it. He has taught those children the core values as well. Most of them respect each other and try as best as possible to be kind.”
The nominators also pointed out the assistance Rose provides his fellow staff members. One called Rose “the superhero in our building” who never hesitates to help when other staff members in need of suggestions to try in their classrooms. The other said Rose “helped our staff success team decorate for our November activity, even though he is on a different team,” adding that “he is an encouragement to all who enter his presence.”
Rose is the 12th Core Values Champion that CPSD has honored this semester. Started by CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, the award’s purpose is to highlight district staff members who practice CPSD’s core values of students first, cultivate community relationships, staff committed to excellence, maintain a safe and caring environment, value and respect diversity and provide innovative educational opportunities. Honorees of the weekly Core Values Champion receive a sign to place in their office by Collum, as well as a shoutout on the district’s social media pages.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
Log In
