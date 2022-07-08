Rosewood Cremation and Funeral announced the renovation and groundbreaking of the new Red Cup Celebrations Center located at 438 Highway 64 E. in Conway.
Rosewood’s Red Cup Celebration is a new way to celebrate and reflect by focusing on the life the individual lived while extending hospitalities and catering services to family and friends in a comfortable, modern environment.
The Red Cup Celebration Center by Rosewood Cremation and Funeral will continue to provide traditional daytime funeral and cremation options as well as the Red Cup Celebrations.
Rosewood Cremation and Funeral is privately owned by Richard Neal, a fourth-generation funeral director who has been providing cremation and funeral services directly to the River Valley area for more than 18 years.
For more information on Red Cup Celebrations and preplanning, call 501-327-ROSE (7673) or visit rosewoodcremation .com.
