The Conway Noon Rotary Club honored Conway Fire Department (CFD) Captain Danny Collins with the club’s Service Above Self award at their meeting on Thursday, CFD announced in a Facebook post later the same day.
Collins received the award for his actions alongside other CFD personnel in responding to a residential structure fire on South German Lane in January. Collins and Engineer Nathan Caldwell entered the home despite near blackout conditions and high heat and rescued an unresponsive 12-year old child who later made a full recovery, CFD Chief Mike Winter told the Log Cabin on Friday.
“During the fire attack, Captain Collins opened a bedroom door and located a 12-year old laying on a bed,” Winter said. “[Collins and Caldwell] grabbed the child and retreated out of the structure.”
Winter said the child was not breathing when first rescued and had a weak pulse, but was back in school a couple of weeks later after spending time at Conway Regional Medical Center and Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
“The efforts of these firefighters saved the life of the child,” Winter said. “Captain Collins was nominated and received the Service Above Self award for his actions on that day.”
Winter and Rotarian Aimee Prince presented Collins with the award at Thursday’s meeting.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
