The 15th annual Chase Race and Paws: will begin at 8 a.m. March 7 at Simon Park in downtown Conway. To become a sponsor, contact Courtney Williams at 501-581-1070 or cwilliams. compass@gmail.com. To register for the race, visit www.compass academy.org.
Mt. Gale Missionary Baptist Church: will have its Men’s Day Program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 8 with Pastor F.C. Cooper. The church is located at 8 West Brannon Dr. in Conway. The program is open to the public.
The Faulkner County Singing Club: will have its monthly meeting Sunday, March 8 with the Stony Point United Methodist Church, approximately one mile west of Beebe in White County off Highway 64 on Stony Point Road. The public is invited to attend. A shape note music class will be conducted at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, which the public is also welcome to attend.
The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group: will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the McGee Center in west Conway. Anyone interested in Parkinson’s Disease is encouraged to attend.
Kiwanis scholarship applications: are due March 16. The scholarships are to be awarded to 2020 graduates from Conway High School, St. Joesph High School or Conway Christian High School that are enrolling at the University of Central Arkansas, Hendrix College or Central Baptist College. For more information, contact Jim Wiltgen at wiltgen@hendrix.edu or 501-339-3569.
The Faulkner County Retired Teachers Association: will meet at 1:30 p.m. March 17 at the First United Methodist Church. The FCRTA welcomes all retired academic and administrative personnel from any educational institution to attend.
The Conway Business and Professional Women (BPW) organization: will accept applications for the Building Powerful Women Scholarship. Preference is given to students 25 and older whose education was interrupted by a life-altering event who is returning to or starting college for the first time. The application will require a current college transcript or proof of registration for the spring 2020 term, two references, an essay outlining specified goals and community involvement. Applications must be mailed by Tuesday, March 17, 2020 to Conway BPW, P.O. Box 1371, Conway, AR, 72033. The scholarship will be awarded at the Conway BPW Fashion Show on March 31.
The Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC): will have its next meeting on March 18, 2020, at noon at the Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management located at 57 Acklin Gap Road.
The Conway Newcomers’ Club: invites any new Conway resident to a 10 a.m. coffee on Thursday, March 19. This informational gathering is for any Conway resident who is interested in meeting new friends and enjoying new activities. Text Donna 501-472-8447 for more information and coffee location.
Fresh Grounded Faith with Jennifer Rothschild and friends: will be at Antioch Baptist Church on April 24-25 for a fun, girlfriend-blend of practical Bible study and worship. This experience is brought to you by many churches in the area coming together to impact the women in our community. You can expect real women, relatable stories, and relevant truth in this hope-filled event that connects women to each other and to God. Event takes place Friday evening, April 24th from 7pm-9:30pm, and Saturday morning, April 25th from 9am-12:30pm at Antioch Baptist Church (150 Amity Road, Conway, AR 72032). For tickets or more information, go to https://www.freshgrounded faith.com/conway-ar.
Conway Corporation: is accepting nominations for a seven-year seat on its Board of Direc+tors that begins May 8. Nominations will be accepted at the office of the Chief Executive Officer, 650 Locust St., Conway, Arkansas 72034, on or before March 8. Nominations should be submitted in writing and include the following information: (1) name and address of person making nomination; (2) name and address of nominee; (3) personal background information, qualifications, and the reason(s) the nominee wishes to be considered; and (4) signatures of nominator and nominee, if different. Nominees must be a Conway citizen willing to serve the community without compensation, philosophically in tune with municipal ownership of utility systems, free of conflicts of interest, and firmly established in Conway.
The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas: began the Regular Winter Utility Assistance Program on Jan. 21. They will be offering regular assistance for gas and/or electricity. Applications will be taken Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between the hours of 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The office will be closed from noon until 1 p.m. for lunch. Applicants are seen on a first-come, first-serve basis. Arriving between these hours does not guarantee that an interview can be conducted; staff will serve as many applicants as possible during the scheduled interview times. All interested applicants must provide proof of all household income for the previous month for all household members 18 years of age or older. If a household has not had income during the previous month you will need CAPCA’s Contribution and/or Collateral Statement. Must have a copy of both light and gas bill. A valid state or government issued ID is required.
