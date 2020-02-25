Calendar:
Arkansas for Mike 2020: will host a Conway Climate and Environmental discussion at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Mike's Place. For more information, contact Scharmel Roussel at 501-772-9906.
The monthly CAPCA Commodity Distribution: will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, from 8:15-11:30 a.m. at the CAPCA office at 707 Robins St., Suite 118 in Conway. Commodities will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. REQUIREMENTS: Declaration of household income and photo identification. If you are picking up commodities for someone, you must have a signed and dated statement from that person giving you permission to pick up their commodities. You may pick up for only 1 other person. More information is located on our agency Facebook page at Facebook/capcapage.
The Central Arkansas Planning and Development District Board of Directors: will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in the Tom Catlett Executive Board Room at the CAPDD office located at 902 N. Center Street in Lonoke.
The public: is invited to attend an Open House from 1-3:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Conway City Hall to view the Markham Square Housing on the Edges project. The Conway City Planning Department partnered with the University of Arkansas Community Design Center to develop a conceptual design for the Markham Square area that offers various housing concepts, which will be on display during the Open House.
CAPCA’s Governing Board: will meet on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 5 p.m. Committees will commence at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the CAPCA Administrative Office, 707 Robins St. Suite 118 in Conway. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss program updates, committee reports and funding proposals. CAPCA is a private nonprofit agency which provides programs and services that empower lives and reduce the burdens of poverty.
The Arkansas Educational Television Network Commission: will meet Wednesday, March 4 at 11 a.m. in studio C of the network headquarters, 350 S. Donaghey Ave. in Conway. This is an open meeting under the provisions of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, and the public is invited. The meeting will also be live-streamed on AR-CAN, aetn.org/arcan.
The 15th annual Chase Race and Paws: will begin at 8 a.m. March 7 at Simon Park in downtown Conway. To become a sponsor, contact Courtney Williams at 501-581-1070 or cwilliams. compass@gmail.com. To register for the race, visit www.compass academy.org.
Mt. Gale Missionary Baptist Church: will have its Men’s Day Program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 8 with Pastor F.C. Cooper. The church is located at 8 West Brannon Dr. in Conway. The program is open to the public.
Kiwanis scholarship applications: are due March 16. The scholarships are to be awarded to 2020 graduates from Conway High School, St. Joesph High School or Conway Christian High School that are enrolling at the University of Central Arkansas, Hendrix College or Central Baptist College. For more information, contact Jim Wiltgen at wiltgen@hendrix.edu or 501-339-3569.
The Faulkner County Retired Teachers Association: will meet at 1:30 p.m. March 17 at the First United Methodist Church. The FCRTA welcomes all retired academic and administrative personnel from any educational institution to attend.
The Conway Newcomers’ Club: invites any new Conway resident to a 10 a.m. coffee on Thursday, March 19. This informational gathering is for any Conway resident who is interested in meeting new friends and enjoying new activities. Text Donna 501-472-8447 for more information and coffee location.
Announcements:
Conway Corporation: is accepting nominations for a seven-year seat on its Board of Directors that begins May 8. Nominations will be accepted at the office of the Chief Executive Officer, 650 Locust St., Conway, Arkansas 72034, on or before March 8. Nominations should be submitted in writing and include the following information: (1) name and address of person making nomination; (2) name and address of nominee; (3) personal background information, qualifications, and the reason(s) the nominee wishes to be considered; and (4) signatures of nominator and nominee, if different. Nominees must be a Conway citizen willing to serve the community without compensation, philosophically in tune with municipal ownership of utility systems, free of conflicts of interest, and firmly established in Conway.
The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas: began the Regular Winter Utility Assistance Program on Jan. 21. They will be offering regular assistance for gas and/or electricity. Applications will be taken Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between the hours of 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The office will be closed from noon until 1 p.m. for lunch. Applicants are seen on a first-come, first-serve basis. Arriving between these hours does not guarantee that an interview can be conducted; staff will serve as many applicants as possible during the scheduled interview times. All interested applicants must provide proof of all household income for the previous month for all household members 18 years of age or older. If a household has not had income during the previous month you will need CAPCA’s Contribution and/or Collateral Statement. Must have a copy of both light and gas bill. A valid state or government issued ID is required.
The Conway Machine Embroidery Club: meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Faulkner County Library in Conway. Anyone is welcome to attend the meetings and join the club.
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly): meetings are at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Peace Lutheran Church in Conway. Weigh in is at 9:15 a.m., followed by a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living. Prospective members are welcome to attend. For more information, call Lavonne Laughlin at 701-740-0057 or Joyce Hartsfield at 501-697-3748.
