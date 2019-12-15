Calendar
The Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church: will host “A Christmas Cantata” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The church is located at 601 Spruce St. in Conway.
Announcements
The Conway Machine Embroidery Club: meets at 6 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Faulkner County Library in Conway. Anyone is welcome to attend the meetings and join the club.
Arkansas Master Naturalists Foothills Chapter: is accepting applications for its 2020 Naturalist in Training (NIT) class, which starts in January 2020. For more information, visit FoothillsAMN@gmail.com.
The Conway Evening Lions Club: is selling heavy industrial straw brooms to raise money for its various service projects such as sight projects, school backpacks for hunger, dictionaries for students and diabetes screenings. The brooms are $10 each. Contact Basil Julian at 501-327-0214 or julian@conwaycorp.net for more information or to buy a broom.
Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings: The fall/winter issue featuring the Moore home that once graced the area now occupied by Laurel Park is now available at the Faulkner County Museum and the Faulkner County Library. Faulknerhistory.org.
Conway Farmers Market: New fall schedule: Nov. 9, and Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to noon, 150 Amity Road, Conway. Fall fruits and vegetables, freezer meats, and fresh eggs produced by local farmers along with locally produced baked goods, goat milk bath products, and a variety of hand-made crafts will be available. For more info, contact the Faulkner County Extension Service at 501-329-8344.
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting: 10 a.m. every Tuesday; Peace Lutheran Church in Conway; Weigh in at 9:15 a.m. followed by a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living. Prospective members are welcome to attend. For more info, call Lavonne Laughlin at 701-740-0057 or Joyce Hartsfield at 501-697-3748.
Evening TOPS meeting: Weight loss support group every Tuesday in the Peace Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 800 S. Donaghey Ave. Private weigh ins from 5:15-5:45 p.m. Meeting begins at 6 p.m. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Cindy at 501-513-7777.
Conway Writers Group: Members gather every Friday from 2-4 p.m. at Ola & John Hawks Senior Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgan Road in Conway. During a typical meeting, members read their previous or current work and invite thoughtful comments from others. The group views all writing as creative. Its goals are to encourage, assist and celebrate writing in all its diverse forms – literary and otherwise. Works by several members have been published as magazine or newspaper articles or as online books. Most pieces are written for personal satisfaction, but some are created as family-centered pieces or as writings intended for children. Newcomers of all ages are welcome and encouraged to bring a sample of their original writing or share an example of noteworthy writing. Meetings are free and open to the public.
Words On Paper: a spin off from Conway Creative Writers that was formed in 2006 by Shirley Ann Barham, has been formed. It will be composed of adults who share a common interest in writing. The main focus of the group is to learn more about writing and writers and to become better writers. The group will meet every Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. at the Faulkner County Senior Center at 705 East Siebenmorgan. Those interested in joining Words On Paper may contact Shirley Ann Barham at 513-9316 for more information.
Fiftieth Anniversary “A’s”: 6 p.m. every third Thursday of the month (Except December); Whole Hog Cafe at 12111 West Markham in Little Rock. This club is for fans of the Model A car.
Faulkner Co. TEA Party: 12-1 p.m. every Thursday; Chinatown in Conway. No meeting Nov. 28 or Dec. 26.
Toad Suck Car Club: 7 p.m. every second Monday of the month; Smitty’s BBQ in Conway; Members arrive around 6 p.m. for dinner prior to meeting. The public is invited to attend.
