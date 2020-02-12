Calendar:
ProtectARVoices: will give a presentation at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Faulkner County Library on the Initiative Process and Legislative Referral Requirements Amendment the legislature has referred to be on the ballot and explain why the amendment is better termed "the Petition Killer" and how it threatens to take the ability of ordinary Arkansans to use the petition process away. It is free and open to the public.
The Faulkner County Retired Teachers Association: will meet at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the First United Methodist Church. The FCRTA welcomes all retired academic and administrative personnel from any educational institution to attend.
The Kingsmen Quartet: will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Oak Bowery Baptist Church, located at 889 Otto Road. The choir will begin singing at 6:30 p.m. While the event is free, organizers are accepting donations. For more information, contact Matt Corkran at 501-336-9133 or Loyd Kelley at 501-514-5670.
The Faulkner and White County Cooperative Extension Office: will host a Commercial Pumpkin and Strawberry Production Conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at 24 Old Searcy Landing Road in Searcy. The cost is $25 per person and includes lunch. To register, call 501-329-8344. The deadline to register is Feb. 14.
CAPCA’s Governing Board: will meet on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 5 p.m. Committees will commence at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the CAPCA Administrative Office, 707 Robins St. Suite 118 in Conway. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss program updates, committee reports and funding proposals. CAPCA is a private nonprofit agency which provides programs and services that empower lives and reduce the burdens of poverty.
The 15th annual Chase Race and Paws: will begin at 8 a.m. March 7 at Simon Park in downtown Conway. To become a sponsor, contact Courtney Williams at 501-581-1070 or cwilliams .compass@gmail.com. To register for the race, visit www.compass academy.org.
Announcements:
Conway Corporation: is accepting nominations for a seven-year seat on its Board of Directors that begins May 8. Nominations will be accepted at the office of the Chief Executive Officer, 650 Locust St., Conway, Arkansas 72034, on or before March 8. Nominations should be submitted in writing and include the following information: (1) name and address of person making nomination; (2) name and address of nominee; (3) personal background information, qualifications, and the reason(s) the nominee wishes to be considered; and (4) signatures of nominator and nominee, if different. Nominees must be a Conway citizen willing to serve the community without compensation, philosophically in tune with municipal ownership of utility systems, free of conflicts of interest, and firmly established in Conway.
The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas: began the Regular Winter Utility Assistance Program on Jan. 21. They will be offering regular assistance for gas and/or electricity. Applications will be taken Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between the hours of 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The office will be closed from noon until 1 p.m. for lunch. Applicants are seen on a first-come, first-serve basis. Arriving between these hours does not guarantee that an interview can be conducted; staff will serve as many applicants as possible during the scheduled interview times. All interested applicants must provide proof of all household income for the previous month for all household members 18 years of age or older. If a household has not had income during the previous month you will need CAPCA’s Contribution and/or Collateral Statement. Must have a copy of both light and gas bill. A valid state or government issued ID is required.
The Conway Machine Embroidery Club: meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Faulkner County Library in Conway. Anyone is welcome to attend the meetings and join the club.
Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings: The fall / winter issue featuring the Moore home that once graced the area now occupied by Laurel Park is now available at the Faulkner County Museum and the Faulkner County Library. For more info, visit faulknerhistory.org.
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly): meetings are at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Peace Lutheran Church in Conway. Weigh in is at 9:15 a.m., followed by a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living. Prospective members are welcome to attend. For more information, call Lavonne Laughlin at 701-740-0057 or Joyce Hartsfield at 501-697-3748.
The Conway Writers Group: meets from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays at Ola & John Hawks Senior Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgan Road in Conway. During a typical meeting, members read their previous or current work and invite thoughtful comments from others. The group views all writing as creative. Its goals are to encourage, assist and celebrate writing in all its diverse forms – literary and otherwise. Works by several members have been published as magazine or newspaper articles or as online books. Most pieces are written for personal satisfaction, but some are created as family-centered pieces or as writings intended for children. Newcomers of all ages are welcome and encouraged to bring a sample of their original writing or share an example of noteworthy writing. Meetings are free and open to the public.
Words On Paper: a spin off from Conway Creative Writers that was formed in 2006 by Shirley Ann Barham, has been formed. It will be composed of adults who share a common interest in writing. The main focus of the group is to learn more about writing and writers and to become better writers. The group will meet from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Faulkner County Senior Center at 705 East Siebenmorgan Rd. Those interested in joining Words On Paper may contact Shirley Ann Barham at 513-9316 for more information.
The Fiftieth Anniversary “A’s”: group meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month (except December) at the Whole Hog Cafe at 12111 West Markham in Little Rock. This club is for fans of the Model A car.
The Faulkner Co. TEA Party: meets from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at Larry’s Pizza in Conway. Check the organization’s Facebook page for speaker schedule. All are welcome.
The Toad Suck Car Club: meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at Smitty’s BBQ in Conway. Members arrive around 6 p.m. for dinner prior to the meeting. The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.