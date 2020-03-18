Editor's note: Roundabout will resume in the Log Cabin Democrat; however, most events/meetings that appear in this section have been delayed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calendar
The Faulkner County Retired Teachers Association meeting has been postponed. A new date will be announced when it becomes available.
The Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC): will have its next meeting on March 18, 2020, at noon at the Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management located at 57 Acklin Gap Road.
The CAPCA monthly commodity distribution: is scheduled for Thursday, March 19 from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the CAPCA office on 707 Robins St. Suite 118 in Conway. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program works to improve the health of qualified applicants. Commodities will be given on a first come first serve basis. REQUIREMENTS: declaration of household income and photo identification. If you are picking up commodities for someone, you must have a signed and dated statement from that person giving you permission to pick up their commodities. You may pick up for only 1 other person. More information is located on our agency Facebook page at Facebook/capcapage.
The Conway Newcomers’ Club canceled its coffee that was scheduled for Thursday, March 19. Text Donna 501-472-8447 for more information and coffee location.
Fresh Grounded Faith with Jennifer Rothschild and friends: will be at Antioch Baptist Church on April 24-25 for a fun, girlfriend-blend of practical Bible study and worship. This experience is brought to you by many churches in the area coming together to impact the women in our community. You can expect real women, relatable stories, and relevant truth in this hope-filled event that connects women to each other and to God. Event takes place Friday evening, April 24th from 7pm-9:30pm, and Saturday morning, April 25th from 9am-12:30pm at Antioch Baptist Church (150 Amity Road, Conway, AR 72032). For tickets or more information, go to https://www.freshgroundedfaith.com/conway-ar.
