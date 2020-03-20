Calendar
Fresh Grounded Faith with Jennifer Rothschild and friends: will be at Antioch Baptist Church on April 24-25 for a fun, girlfriend-blend of practical Bible study and worship. This experience is brought to you by many churches in the area coming together to impact the women in our community. You can expect real women, relatable stories, and relevant truth in this hope-filled event that connects women to each other and to God. Event takes place Friday evening, April 24 from 7 - 9:30 p.m., and Saturday morning, April 25, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church (150 Amity Road, Conway, AR 72032). For tickets or more information, go to https://www.freshgrounded faith.com/conway-ar.
Announcements
The Toad Suck Car Club: meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Fat Daddy’s in downtown Conway.
Conway Corporation: is accepting nominations for a seven-year seat on its Board of Directors that begins May 8. Nominations will be accepted at the office of the Chief Executive Officer, 650 Locust St., Conway, Arkansas 72034, on or before March 8. Nominations should be submitted in writing and include the following information: (1) name and address of person making nomination; (2) name and address of nominee; (3) personal background information, qualifications, and the reason(s) the nominee wishes to be considered; and (4) signatures of nominator and nominee, if different. Nominees must be a Conway citizen willing to serve the community without compensation, philosophically in tune with municipal ownership of utility systems, free of conflicts of interest, and firmly established in Conway.
The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas: began the Regular Winter Utility Assistance Program on Jan. 21. They will be offering regular assistance for gas and/or electricity. Applications will be taken Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between the hours of 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The office will be closed from noon until 1 p.m. for lunch. Applicants are seen on a first-come, first-serve basis. Arriving between these hours does not guarantee that an interview can be conducted; staff will serve as many applicants as possible during the scheduled interview times. All interested applicants must provide proof of all household income for the previous month for all household members 18 years of age or older. If a household has not had income during the previous month you will need CAPCA’s Contribution and/or Collateral Statement. Must have a copy of both light and gas bill. A valid state or government issued ID is required.
The Conway Machine Embroidery Club: meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Faulkner County Library in Conway. Anyone is welcome to attend the meetings and join the club.
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly): meetings are at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Peace Lutheran Church in Conway. Weigh in is at 9:15 a.m., followed by a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living. Prospective members are welcome to attend. For more info, call Lavonne Laughlin at 701-740-0057 or Joyce Hartsfield at 501-697-3748.
The Faulkner County TEA Party: will meet at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.