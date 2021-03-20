Conway Corp has contracted with Osmose Utilities Services to inspect 1,400 of the cities wooden utility poles.
Inspections will begin Tuesday, March 23 east of Interstate 40, south of Oak Street, west of Skunk Hollow Road and north of Lake Conway. Upon completion of that area, inspections will move west to the area of Conway east of Artis Lane, south of Dave Ward Drive, west of Salem Road and north of Nutter Chapel Road.
“The inspections are a part of routine maintenance that is required by the National Electric Safety Code,” Electric System Senior Engineer Dale Gottsponer said. “Poles that are more than 10 years old will be checked below the surface for signs of decay. Poles that were installed in the last 10 years will be visually inspected.”
Osmose has found the vast majority of decay occurs within 18 inches from ground level. Crews scrape away decay and place a preservative around the base. The upper portion of each pole is also inspected to make sure that no connections to power lines are loose.
Conway Corp crews will follow the inspection to make any repairs or replace any poles as needed.
