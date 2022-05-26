The runoff election for the At-Large position on the Vilonia Board of Education race will be conducted June 21. Registered voters in Vilonia are eligible to vote in the election, regardless of whether they voted in the May 24 election.
None of the three candidates in the race – Chad Hearne, Kimberly Weaver Williams and Ed Sellers – received 50 percent of the vote. Weaver Williams and Sellers will face off in the runoff after receiving 1,065 and 1,044 respectively while Hearne received 597.
Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 14-20 at the Faulkner County Courthouse. Polls will be open Election Day, June 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Beryl Baptist Church in Vilonia.
“This is a changed location from the May election,” the Faulkner County Election Commission noted.
Absentee ballots may be requested from the Faulkner County Clerk’s Office by calling 501-450-4909.
Two state races were reported in the Log Cabin Democrat incorrectly on Thursday – State Senate District 17 and State Representative District 54. The numbers on the Secretary of State’s website that were used in the article were not with 100 percent of the districts reporting, even though they appeared to be on the site.
Incumbent Mark Johnson earned the Republican nomination for State Senate District 17 against Spencer Hawks. Johnson received 5,572 votes, a little more than 54 percent, while Hawks received 4,686 votes, nearly 46 percent. He will face Democrat David Barber in the general election.
Mary Bentley beat out Rose Roland for State Representative District 54 with 2,966 votes, nearly 60 percent, to 2,009, a little more than 40 percent. Bentley won’t face opposition in November because no Democratic candidates filed for the seat.
The Faulkner County Election Commission will review and count provisional ballots from the May 24 election at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the early voting room of the courthouse. It will meet again at 5 p.m. June 3 in Courtroom A of the courthouse “to hold a hearing for voters whose provisional ballots were not counted” and to certify the election results, the commission said.
All election commission meetings are open to the public.
