Brannon Rushing, campus maintenance supervisor at Conway Human Development Center, has completed 20 years of service at CHDC.
Rushing began his career at CHDC in 2000 as a journeyman carpenter. He moved up the ranks and served in capacities of grounds supervisor and maintenance supervisor before assuming the role of campus maintenance supervisor. Rushing and his wife, Melissa, reside in Quitman.
