A 2021 Conway High School graduate received a $2,500 scholarship from the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO).
P.E.O. Chapter BE President Leigh Lassiter-Counts and STAR scholarship chair Sarah Frost and committee members Hallie Leicht presented Zoe Russell with the Chapter BE STAR Candidate award and scholarship for 2021.
Zoe is the daughter of Shelley and Brian Russell of Conway. She graduated CHS in May and will attend Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, this fall.
The scholarship is non-renewable. It can be used for tuition, fees, textbooks, equipment and more.
