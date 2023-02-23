Kolton Rutherford, senior reporter at the Log Cabin Democrat, was named one of Editor & Publisher (E&P) Magazine’s 25 Under 35 Class of 2023.

LCD editor Jeanette Stewart nominated Rutherford, without his knowledge, saying in part in the nomination: “Kolton’s news instincts combined with his calm temperament help lead the small but determined group of reporters at the Log Cabin Democrat. Covering a variety of topics from his award-winning series on food insecurity in central Arkansas to the legislative session to the continuing drama at the Conway school board has made Kolton a well-rounded reporter who can tackle any task thrown his way. Kolton makes the LCD newsroom a better, more informed place.”

