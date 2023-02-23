Kolton Rutherford, senior reporter at the Log Cabin Democrat, was named one of Editor & Publisher (E&P) Magazine’s 25 Under 35 Class of 2023.
LCD editor Jeanette Stewart nominated Rutherford, without his knowledge, saying in part in the nomination: “Kolton’s news instincts combined with his calm temperament help lead the small but determined group of reporters at the Log Cabin Democrat. Covering a variety of topics from his award-winning series on food insecurity in central Arkansas to the legislative session to the continuing drama at the Conway school board has made Kolton a well-rounded reporter who can tackle any task thrown his way. Kolton makes the LCD newsroom a better, more informed place.”
On Jan. 6, Rutherford received an email from E&P letting him know that he had been selected along with 24 other young professionals and would be featured in the February issue of E&P Magazine.
“Is this real?” Rutherford immediately asked Stewart.
When she confirmed it was, Rutherford said: “Thank you for nominating me. I’m shocked.”
Stewart, on the other hand, said she was delighted but not at all surprised that E&P chose Rutherford for the honor.
“Kolton just stands out,” she said. “His writing, his work ethic, his attitude … he’s just exceptional. The Log Cabin and the community we serve are lucky to have him.”
After realizing the honor was real, Rutherford shared the news with his family.
“My family was so excited for me when I told them about the news,” he said. “I really credit the experience I had growing up in a family full of writers with making me the professional I am today, so I was so excited to tell them about the award when I found out.”
Rutherford said he was honored by the recognition.
“Knowing that my work stood out and received recognition from E&P among so many other talented journalists across the nation meant so much to me,” he said. “Working as a journalist can be challenging, but when the stories you write are noticed and have an impact, it is such an honor and something that pushes you to keep going. I’m thankful to E&P for choosing me for this honor and to Jeanette for nominating me.”
