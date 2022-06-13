Log Cabin Democrat readers will see a familiar byline as Kolton Rutherford returned to the newspaper as senior reporter on Monday.
Rutherford graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and a minor in sports management.
He did a nine-week internship in the summer of 2020 at the Log Cabin through the Arkansas Newspaper Foundation, and was well received by staff and readers alike.
He joined the team as a full-time reporter in December 2020 but left the newspaper to work at Easterseals Arkansas in August 2021.
“I’m so excited to return to the Log Cabin as senior reporter,” Rutherford said. “I grew so much as a journalist in my first stint in Conway, and look forward to working hard to continue to help the Log Cabin bring empowering, informative and connective press to the citizens of Faulkner County.”
Rutherford and his wife, Katie Kornreich, reside in North Little Rock with their two dogs, Jack and Lafayette.
Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
Jeanette Stewart will continue her role as editor of the Log Cabin Democrat but has accepted that position for the Van Buren County Democrat as well.
Stewart graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a journalism degree in 2013. After an internship at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, she was hired as a full-time reporter at The Courier in Russellville. Two years later, when there was an opening at the Log Cabin Democrat, Stewart jumped at the chance.
“The Log Cabin Democrat was where I truly wanted to work,” Stewart said. “I love this community. Conway has always felt like home.”
After former Van Buren County Democrat editor Alex Kienlen left the position for a media job in Little Rock, Stewart gladly took over the weekly publication for him.
“I look forward to the new challenge,” Stewart said.
Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net or editor@vanburen countydem.com.
