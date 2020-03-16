Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an additional free webcast training hosted by the office on Thursday, March 19. The webcasts will be an opportunity for Arkansans to learn from consumer protection experts about the recent price gouging concerns sweeping the state, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes.
The governor has declared a state of emergency triggering our price gouging laws, said Attorney General Rutledge. This free webcast will allow Arkansans to stay informed from the safety of their own homes.
Rutledge will be hosting the following webcasts for free to any interested viewers:
- Consumer Protection: Price Gouging - Thursday, March 19 at 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Missing Persons Webcast Wednesday, April 8, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Freedom of Information Act Webcast Thursday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m. to noon.
Interested Arkansans can sign up for the free webcasts at ArkansasAG.gov or call (800) 482-8982.
