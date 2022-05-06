Recently, I chose to fund life-saving body armor for 22 reserve deputies, and we are in the process of equipping every patrol deputy with body cameras that were made available through a state grant. I also recently implemented a three-acre training facility and firing range in Central Faulkner County to accommodate all agencies within the county. University of Central Arkansas Police Department was able to take advantage of this new facility earlier this year.
Under my leadership, we have drastically transformed and expanded our training for all divisions of the office. I promoted our first department training commander and created a new recruit training program to better prepare deputies. New training courses include physical fitness, life-saving training, and Spanish classes to prepare them to serve our growing Spanish speaking population in the county. We already exceed the standards of the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards & Training. These are the state standards Arkansas that departments should meet and exceed. My opponent has argued that we should become CALEA Accredited. The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) was created in 1979. Since then, only a small percentage of agencies across the nation have become CALEA Accredited, and there are currently no counties in Arkansas that are CALEA Certified. There is very little research demonstrating the benefits of accreditation with CALEA, but there are several problematic drawbacks leading few departments to newly become or continue to renew CALEA Accreditation Status. CALEA Accreditation is extremely costly, and it would cost our county over $11,000 at a minimum just for the initial certification of only 36 months. This money can be better spent equipping deputies with life-saving equipment, training, and body cameras. I will always advocate for a standard of excellence, strong leadership, and a solid commitment to core values within the Sheriff’s Office. This is accomplished by continuing to utilize funds in ways that strengthen our local community and department rather than outsource thousands of dollars to a federal accreditation program with little research to prove effectiveness.
I realize that, like me, many citizens of Faulkner County are concerned about vicious animals, a problem that has caused tragic deaths in recent years within our county. While my opponent states he will create an animal control team, this too has already been in process for several years now. Animal control within the county cannot be accomplished until an animal shelter is in place. I have worked avidly over the past five years to bring this plan to fruition. Currently, the animal shelter is in planning stages with the County Judge’s Office and Quorum Court.
Now is not the time to reinvent the wheel. My opponent is making the same promises to you that I have actually delivered upon over the past five years. Clearly, he lacks an understanding of the many accomplishments, partnerships, training, and policies that the Sheriff’s Office already has in place. It is important that we continue to build on these successes in the years to come. That is why I ask for your vote to re-elect me, Tim Ryals, as Faulkner County Sheriff.
