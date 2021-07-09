The Safe Haven Baby Box, which allows parents to surrender an infant up to 30 days old anonymously, was blessed at Central Fire Station on Caldwell Street on Wednesday.
Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc., shared a personal story explaining why the boxes were so important to her.
“In August 1972, a 17-year-old girl was brutally attacked and raped and left on the side of road. Abortion was illegal in our country then, even in the case of rape or incest. This 17-year-old girl was strong enough to press charges against the man who had raped her. He was arrested and charged,” she said. “When her life was finally getting back to normal, she finds out she’s pregnant. She was hidden for remainder of pregnancy, taken out of high school. She gave birth in April 1973, and abandoned her child two hours after that child was born. That child was me.”
The box at Central Fire Station is the fifth in the state and the 75th in the nation.
“This gives women the option of anonymous surrender,” Kelsey said. “This box offers no shame, no blame and no names. We’re the only organization in America today that is literally saving babies in boxes at fire stations and hospitals in multiple states.”
Firefighter Ty Ledbetter, who spearheaded bringing the box to Conway, thanked Mayor Bart Castleberry and CFD Chief Mike Winter for supporting the project.
“One of the biggest fears of mine was going up to Chief Winter’s office and telling him that we are going to try to tear a hole in the side of this building,” he said with a laugh. “This building is one of the oldest, most historic in Conway. I’m very grateful for them allowing us to do this.”
Ledbetter said he was overwhelmed by the community’s generosity.
“This box was 100 percent funded by our community, and it was done in a matter of days. I fully expected it to take a year or more to raise the amount of money we needed to get the box here and get it installed,” he said. “This was not possible without Greg Heigel from Heigel Building Solutions. They did a spectacular job.”
Heigel Building Solutions donated the materials and labor to install the box.
After the box was unveiled and blessed, Ledbetter demonstrated how it works for those present.
One minute after the box is closed – which gives the parent time to walk away if they don’t want any face-to-face interaction when leaving the infant – a loud alarm sounds throughout the fire station. Additionally, Ledbetter, Winter and other fire department personnel receive push notifications on their devices.
First responders then assess the infant before turning the child over to one of two local hospitals. Conway Regional and Baptist Health-Conway have both partnered with the CFD in the initiative.
