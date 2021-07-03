The fifth Safe Haven Baby Box in Arkansas, and the 75th in the nation, will go live at Conway’s Central Fire Station #1 on July 7, per a press release provided to the Log Cabin on Thursday.
The Safe Haven Baby Box, a device which allows parents to surrender their newborn infants that are less than 30 days old anonymously and safely near fire stations or other first responder stations, is available in five states. Conway’s box was funded entirely by community donations, as Heigel Building Solutions donated the materials and labor necessary for the box’s installation.
“Funded entirely through donations, this new resource will be invaluable to the community for years to come,” Conway Fire Department (CFD) Captain Ty Ledbetter, said, per the press release.
When an infant is placed in the box, the box is locked and the child lays in a hospital-grade bassinet covered in blankets. Equipped with heating and cooling components, an alarm system will alert the CFD that an infant has been placed in the box, allowing the firefighters to retrieve the child within four minutes, per the press release. Parents are also provided a care bag with resources for medical assistance and other useful information.
“The Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization provides the necessary resources for a parent who is in need of counseling and options when considering a surrender,” Safe Haven founder Monica Kelsey said. “Some parents want complete anonymity and this Safe Haven Baby Box provides that for them.”
Kelsey, Ledbetter, Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry and other representatives from the city will be on hand on July 7 to unveil and bless the new box in a ceremony that begins at 10:30 a.m. Members of the public are invited to attend. Conway’s Central Fire Station #1 is located at 1401 Caldwell St.
