An exceptionally long series of committee meetings Tuesday night as the Quorum Court wrestled with multiple issues, including requested funding for upgrades to water systems in the county, as well as pay raise requests which are due in the May-June time frame. Also discussed was an update to the county animal shelter project.
By the committee process, most ordinances which require funding are routed through the Budget and Finance Committee, which generally is the first committee to meet. As always, this began with a presentation by Treasurer Scott Sanson on the county’s revenue for the previous month.
April had $954,815.08 revenue for the county, a 19.72 percent jump over April 2021 numbers, in turn a higher jump than March’s 12.46 percent increase, against the January and February 24.42 and 21.39 percent increases, respectively.
At the time of the January and February numbers Sanson told the committee, and later the full court, that he did not think the 20-plus percent figure was sustainable. He left open, in Tuesday's report, that the May numbers would be the most telling for the county.
“I want to see what comes in for May,” Sanson said.
The county, through April, was at 37 percent of its projected revenue for the year.
The budget committee, chaired by Justice John Pickett, reviewed and continue to approve sending to the full court a series of four ordinances for pay raises, including two for the Circuit Court. The Circuit Court had been initially presented the previous month, by Judges H.G. Foster and Chuck Clawson. At the time the judges told the court that the salary survey information was not included in their applications for employee pay raises because the duties of the employees did not match the duties of court employees in other Class 6 counties. Pickett, during the committee’s discussion on the court ordinances, pointed out that not having a salary survey violated Appendix A of the county personnel manual.
Last year the court passed legislation which updated the employee handbook and required pay raise requests to have accompanying data, including what other Class 6 counties pay for the same position. (A Class 6 county has a population from 70,000-199,999. Craighead and Garland counties, for example, are also Class 6.) This would come up again later in the evening, during a Personnel Committee exchange.
The committee also passed to the full court and ordinance, sponsored by Justice Matt Brown, for an upgrade to the court’s sound system for $20,000.
“People can’t hear,” Brown said, explaining that both in-house and online viewers are not able to hear clearly.
Courts and Public Safety Committee followed with a fairly short meeting as Justice Randy Higgins updated the status of county projects, notably the plans for the county animal shelter.
A needs assessment for the shelter was ongoing by the architect firm, Higgins said. Some debate was underway as to the suitability of the existing building on the property, originally planned as being the base for the new shelter. As a result a soil and topographical survey were being done on the south Greenbrier property, he said.
Justice Tyler Lachowsky asked about plans to fund operating cost of the shelter, an ongoing concern of justices when the shelter is discussed.
Higgins said various avenues are being explored, including determining what the operating cost would be, which would come from the needs assessment identifying personnel required to man the shelter. Part of the discussion would be about what role county departments would play. Higgins used the example of the sheriff’s department and animal control officers.
“It’s not all about the county paying with tax dollars,” Higgins said.
A report on debt set-off by the sheriff’s department, also presented by Higgins, had $95,474.06 collected to date for 2022, from two March payments, for a total of $113,265.52 for the year.
Needs assessment for a possible new jail would include a topography and soil survey, like the shelter, Higgins said.
Infrastructure committee engendered a great deal of discussion, as justices reviewed water and sewer requests which had been submitted to the court earlier in the year.
Last month’s quorum court meeting had an ordinance for roughly $10.5 million in American Recovery Plan funds for water system projects in the county. The majority of that ordinance was struck down by the court, which approved two sections, a water line project for Damascus for $138,560 and Guy for $80,000. Both of these were the least-cost of the six projects on the list, in turn reflecting requests paired down from what had originally been submitted to the county judge’s office.
Faulkner County is expecting roughly $24 million in American Recovery Plan funds in two payments, the first, $12 million, having been received last year and the second payment due this year and expected by June.
The ordinance had been approved by the Budget and Finance Committee in April for submission to the full court. At the time of the court hearing, several justices said that because the water lines were an infrastructure project the ordinance should have been run through the Infrastructure Committee as well as budget and finance.
Budget and Finance had not met in April, but a meeting was called for by committee chair Justice Tyler Brown at that Quorum Court meeting. No agenda was provided, Brown saying it was due to an email problem.
The water works infrastructure discussion began with committee member Justice John Allison expressing concern that the $10.5 million in projects was not being evenly distributed between Justice of the Peace districts, with “$7.5 million [of the ordinance amounts] going to two districts.”
Justice Samuel Strain’s Mayflower district was receiving no money, Allison pointed out, with the county expecting to be asked to fund upgrades to the 911 system.
Later in the meeting, when non-committee member justices were invited to speak, Higgins asked Allison how distribution should be corrected for the amount of money different cities received in American Rescue Plan funds. He pointed out that emergencies like tornadoes can create disproportionate spending between justice districts.
At issue is encumbered versus unencumbered funds. American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds have very strict guidelines, although the first $10 million of the fund is unencumbered, that is allowed for general infrastructure, instead of the specific federal requirements of the county’s remaining $14 million.
As the discussion continued, Strain invited a representative of Mayflower to speak.
The committee then heard from Mayflower Assistant to the Mayor Barbara Mathis regarding that city’s need for a water treatment plant.
The plant was about to be upgraded in 2019 when a “100-year flood” took place, Mathis said, resulting in further damage. Mayflower is currently under a consent order from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality for its water treatment plant, with Mathis calling the “over $7 million” project a “crucial need.”
The problem is the 40-year-old sewer system, which serves Mayflower city limits and the River Plantation development, serves “about one-third of our 3,770 customer base,” Mathis said. The city does not charge enough for sewer services to justify a bond being issued, and if it did charge enough the amount would be a significant increase for those customers.
“Therefore, those few customers are the ones that are going to bear the brunt of a sewer rate increase to pay for the new wastewater treatment plant,” Mathis said.
Her request, on behalf of the city, was for the quorum court to fund “some part” of the system upgrade.
“We will gratefully accept whatever you deem we are deserving of," Mathis said.
Committee members asked Mayflower Mayor Randy Holland why the request was not made by the deadline as had been established by the judge’s office and announced at the county government meeting in February.
Holland said he was confused, thinking the money was being issued through the Arkansas Association of Counties, which he had been working with, and did not realize the county ARP funding was a separate issue.
Justices then discussed how to add the Mayflower request to the existing requests previously denied in the April ordinance, including how to include it since the judge’s office deadline had passed, a question which was put to County Attorney Phil Murphy, who reminded the justices that they were free to submit funding ordinances as they saw fit.
This turned into a testy exchange between Strain and Murphy where strained asked about adding Mayflower to “the list” and Murphy explaining that a list was not a legislative act, unlike for example an ordinance or resolution, as Strain pointed to a copy of the stripped-down ordinance passed last month on the table in front of him.
This led to Strain making an aside about the only good roads in the county were those in new subdivisions, which caused a member of the gallery to speak out that roads were being worked on near his home and Strain was wrong.
“I don’t want to hear that,” he said, pointing to Strain.
Strain did not reply.
During public comments, several residents from Lower Ridge Road spoke to the committee, including one couple, Brad and Tracy Temple, who presented the water filter from their well system, stained brown “in less than 30 days,” Tracy Temple said.
She explained that her well water had “gone bad” during the fracking boon in the region. This was the same situation expressed when residents of Damascus forced to truck in water after their well collapsed spoke to the Quorum Court last month prior to funding approval for that project.
Stricken from last month’s ordinance was a funding request by Conway Corporation for a Lower Ridge Road water line for $1.57 million, the county’s half of a $3.14 project, the other half being inside city limits and funded by the city of Conway.
A second resident of the area, Jimmy Head, expressed the same concern, that water from his well was “rusty” and “inconsistent.” Along with other residents he spoke of plumbing problems, both pipes and fixtures, due to the contaminated water.
Other residents spoke of health issues, including upset stomachs, due to contaminated water.
At least one public comment to the committee was that is was better to wait until all funding requests were in, including those for government agencies and not-for-profit organizations, while a second said she thought the water supply was a “public health” and “quality of life” issue and needed to be addressed immediately.
“We need to get something resolved right away,” the second speaker said.
After public comments, the Infrastructure Committee adjourned.
The final committee meeting, personnel, led to a testy exchange as Prosecutor Carol Crews presented her request for department raises.
This led to an exchange between committee member Pickett, who asked Crews about each line item which did not include the salary survey due to, Crews said, the jobs being reviewed had no equivalent in other counties, Class 6 or otherwise.
At one point Pickett said: “You need to prove your case,” before going through her office’s request line-by-line for a total of 11 positions.
“It’s not my fault other counties run differently than ours,” Crews said, later adding, “I’m asking you to give the prosecutor’s office the same fair shake you gave the judges,” referring to the request approved by Pickett’s Budget and Finance Committee earlier in the evening, without as harsh a review.
Pickett had made the point at the start of the meeting that Budget and Finance had requested a 12 percent cost-of-living allowance (COLA) for county employees in the 2022 budget, which was reduced to 4 percent by the Quorum Court in approving the budget.
Concluding the discussion with Crews, Pickett restated that if the court had approved the COLA amount the committee would not have to be dealing with pay raises for each individual.
Crews’ request was approved to move to Budget and Finance Committee, chaired by Pickett, in June.
Crews was followed by John McGraw with the library system, and was also approved to Budget and Finance with little discussion.
Judge Troy Braswell, who had been present for Crews’ presentation, followed, beginning, without a smile, saying: “I hope I get questions like the judge’s and not Ms. Crews. I’m not sure I could have handled them as well as she did.”
He referenced Crews’ treatment several times through his presentation which was also approved to Budget and Finance, also with little discussion, as was a raise request ordinance from the County Clerk’s office.
The final consideration was an ordinance proposed by Tyler Lachowsky to set the elected official’s rate of pay at 85 percent of the rate set by Arkansas codes. This was something other counties were undertaking, he said.
Lachowsky presented a spreadsheet showing elected officials in the county are at roughly 65 percent of the rate set.
While the 85 percent figure could be adjusted, “We’re [Faulkner] a top-five county in the state of Arkansas,” he said, pointing out that salaries at this number would assure the best people running for election to the position.
“We’ve got to look at these salaries, and we’ve got to do what makes sense to our elected officials,” Lachowsky said.
The ordinance was approved to Budget and Finance for its June meeting.
