Decorated trunks filled with candy lined the parking lot of Salem Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, as it hosted its inaugural Trunk-or-Treat.
The goal of the two-hour event was to bring the community together for an evening of food, drinks and games for all ages.
“We just want to involve that community as much as possible, so they know that over here at Salem, they can bring their loved ones here and their loved ones will be taken care of and we’ll make sure that they enjoy their stay here,” Activities Director Mittie Oates said.
The event involved sponsors such as Arkansas Senior Asset Planning, Visiting Angels, Premier Pharmacy Care and more.
“Everyone supports us [in] pretty much everything. We call, they come in. I mean, it’s great,” Oates said.
Arkansas Senior Asset Planning sent volunteers to grill hotdogs for the event.
“We help people get qualified for Medicaid benefits. We help people avoid Medicaid spin-down. We protect their assets and get them on state benefits. We’d like to thank Salem Place because they’re awesome. Thanks for having us come cook for everybody,” Brandon Lar with Arkansas Senior Asset Planning said.
The Nursing and Rehabilitation Center plans on having another community-wide event in December called “Winter Wonderland.” It will provide a place for families to get Christmas photos taken and printed for free.
“If you have a family member here, we want you to come and get a picture with your family. All of that just for our city and for the community. If you haven’t had Christmas photos, you can come and do it here at Salem this year,” Oates said.
There is no official date set for the Winter Wonderland event yet but there will be two days set aside for it. One day will be for residents and another day will be for the community.
