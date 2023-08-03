City officials welcomed members of the public to Conway City Hall on Tuesday for a public involvement meeting on the proposed plans to improve Salem Road between Dave Ward Drive (Highway 60) and College Avenue. A “great turnout,” the city announced via social media. Community members who were unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting have until Aug. 16 to submit feedback on the project.

