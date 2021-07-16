Arkansas’ annual sales tax holiday is set for Aug. 7-8, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced in a tweet on Monday.
The annual holiday, which runs from 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 7 to 11:59 p.m. Aug. 8, allows shoppers to buy certain school supplies, art supplies, instructional materials, electronic devices and clothes without being charged local or state sales or use tax.
“[The list of exempt items] includes items purchased online if they are shipped to an Arkansas address,” the Department of Finance and Administration’s tweet read.
During the 48-hour holiday, tax won’t be collected on:
Clothing and footwear if the sales price is less than $100 per item.
Clothing accessories and equipment if the sales price is less than $50 per item.
Electronic devices most frequently used by students.
School supplies.
School art supplies.
School instructional material.
There are some items which remain taxable despite their possible association with exempt categories.
For a full list of exempted items, visit www.dfa.arkansas.gov.
