Students at Sallie Cone Preschool in Conway have spent the month of February learning about and celebrating African American culture as part of Black History Month.
Teacher Paris Broyles kick-started the initiative four years ago with each year getting bigger and bigger, coming up with varying activities to help students grasp the historical significance of the month-long holiday.
“I started it to give insight to the beautiful culture,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat. “My initial hopes or goals were to expose the culture to the diverse population that we serve. I grew up in California and it was so diverse with cultures that I wanted to expose students to my same experience.”
Through the years, classrooms have chosen an African American historical person, researched their figure, created exhibit posters for others to view, decorated doors, dressed up, welcomed guest speakers and other artists and more to learn about the impact black history has had on the U.S. leading up to today.
“The door decorating contest was a first this year, just trying to raise the bar and thinking outside of the box,” Broyles said. “The teachers and students had a great time learning and being creative.”
Broyles also pulled in members of the community to judge including André Acklin, president of the school board, Melissa Foster, register at central office, Conway Junior High Principal Ben Darley, Grace Smith, Spanish interpreter for Conway Public Schools, Jamisa Hogan, owner of Kids Worlds Daycare Center and homeschool teachers Mary Wilcox and Kiki Carpenter.
“I wanted to pull different perspectives and cultures to make it interesting,” she said. “It’s all about making your community great and making them feel apart of the bigger picture because when a community flourishes, growth is apparent.”
She said each year it gets better and they are already thinking about next year, how to step it up with live or animated exhibits.
“I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude at the response,” Broyles said. “I am overly pleased and astonished at the amazing work the teachers, staff, students and parents did at Sallie Cone Preschool. [Principal Brenda] Mason has always been a support. She gave great ideas and participated in the door decorating part and I’m thankful for that.”
She said she’s seen the way the students have taken to the process. Through the art of reading and talking about the figures in the classroom, students have gone home and shared the material with their own parents, who in turn, have shared the experience with Broyles and expressed their own surprise at what they themselves learned.
“So, it’s impactful,” Broyles said.
Broyles, an African American woman, has incorporated black history into every part of her life, a prime example and mentor for her students.
“I am black history and how I speak and carry myself, is the best example I can give,” she said. “I teach them about being respectful and honest. I’m kind and forgiving. I’m patient and caring. I’m creative and thoughtful. These are just a few examples of how I want to impact their early childhood memories.”
But, the preschool teacher doesn’t stop there.
Broyles has been known to try and work in multiple cultural days into the school year, going back to the diverse culture represented at Sallie Cone and in Conway.
“The other cultures represented were during Christmas around the world theme,” she said. “We learned about China, Mexico, Africa and Poland.”
Last year, they even had the opportunity to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in May, getting help from parents at the school, who brought in cultural dishes, dances, lessons and more to make everyone at Sallie Cone feel both appreciated and loved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.