The Salvation Army of Conway is offering assistance to Faulkner County families and students in need of support obtaining school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year.
The charitable organization’s Conway branch is getting set to host its first ever back-to-school event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at its location on 2125 Harkrider St. The event will provide attendees with free school supplies for children, including backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils and other materials, as well as gift cards for haircuts ahead of the new school year from Missions Barber College.
Arisa Health, an Arkansas-based health provider with a Conway location, will also be on-site at the event with their mobile unit and the Salvation Army Canteen will provide attendees with lunch.
“We are excited to host this back-to-school event for the community this year and to partner with other organizations to serve our community,” The Salvation Army of Conway Business Manager Christina Howsley told the Log Cabin Democrat. “We are thankful for Arisa Health and Missions Barber College for their support and participation working together with us to provide items to children in need before they go back to school this year.”
While this is the first year the Conway branch has had an event, they have worked to help connect families in need with support ahead of the beginning of school in years past, The Salvation Army Central Arkansas Area Command Director of Development Barbara Scott told the Log Cabin.
“In previous years, The Salvation Army has given out clothing vouchers and some years also school supplies,” Scott said.
Area Commander for The Salvation Army Central Arkansas Major Bill Mockabee said the charitable organization hopes the event will provide families with support as they face challenges preparing for a new school year.
“We understand the challenges that families face as they prepare for the new school year, and we want to lend a helping hand to ensure that every child in the community has the tools they need to succeed,” Mockabee said.
Community members can also help support the Conway branch in preparing for the event. The Salvation Army of Conway has extended an invitation to residents, local businesses and organizations “to participate by donating school supplies and backpacks for the event,” a news release issued by the charitable organization read.
“We are still collecting donations from the community to support this event at The Salvation Army store at 2125 Harkrider St.,” Howsley said. “Every donation is tax-deductible and goes to support those in need in Faulkner County.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
