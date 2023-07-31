The Salvation Army of Conway is offering assistance to Faulkner County families and students in need of support obtaining school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year.

The charitable organization’s Conway branch is getting set to host its first ever back-to-school event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at its location on 2125 Harkrider St. The event will provide attendees with free school supplies for children, including backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils and other materials, as well as gift cards for haircuts ahead of the new school year from Missions Barber College.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.