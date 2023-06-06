The Salvation Army of Central Arkansas is preparing to host a public training course for volunteers for the charitable organization’s Emergency Disaster Services unit on June 17, a news release issued by the Salvation Army last week read.
The training, an introduction to the charitable organization’s Emergency Disaster Services unit, will begin at 9 a.m. on June 17 and finish at 1 p.m. Training will take place at the Salvation Army Church on 5100 North Locust St. in North Little Rock.
As part of the training, attendees will be able to “gain an overview of the Salvation Army’s mission and its role within disaster work,” the news release read. “Participants will learn how to prepare and equip themselves to help us serve your local community in times of crisis.”
The unit relies “on trained volunteers to help serve and respond in times of need,” the news release read. Describing “trained volunteers” as “effective volunteers,” the news release stated that “disaster work begins before disaster strikes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.