In an effort to keep fallen officer Stephen Carr’s memory alive, the Conway Sam’s Club donated nearly 1,000 pairs of socks to local law enforcement agencies.
The local warehouse chain dropped off eight cases of socks — four for the Conway Police Department and four for the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office — Wednesday afternoon as part of the inaugural Operation Sock Drive event.
The drive works to honor Carr while also allowing local officers to develop better relationships with the community.
Carr, 27, was shot to death on Dec. 7 outside the Fayetteville Police Department headquarters.
Meryll Soriano, club manager of the Conway Sam’s Club, said it was clear officer Carr cared about others, sharing a story of the time the late officer gave the socks off his feet to a homeless man.
One cold night, officer Carr noticed a homeless man who did not have on any socks.
Instead of driving about his way, the officer pulled over and proceeded to take his shoes off. Carr gave the homeless man his socks to help keep the man’s feet warm.
“That’s just the type of person he [was],” Soriano said. “He takes care of everyone.”
To keep the fallen officer’s memory alive, Soriano said she wanted to help his legacy continue through an annual sock drive in the hopes officers will hand out socks to those in need throughout the community.
CPD officers and sheriff’s office officials gathered together Wednesday afternoon at the Conway Police Department to accept the donation.
The gift allows local law enforcement to continue to build community relationships while honoring a fallen Arkansas officer.
CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said the department was thankful for the donation and to be able to work toward a partnership with Sam’s Club.
“It’s good to develop a relationship with Sam’s Club. They’ve been in town for a couple of years now, so we’re really just starting to build that relationship,” she said. “This is a good first step in developing that relationship. But more importantly, it’s a big help to the community.”
Having officers’ patrol units stocked with socks will allow the officers to step out into the community and lend a helping hand, thanks to the support of a community partner.
“Our officers often encounter people who may not have socks and this is an opportunity for them to be able to help them out,” Woodruff said. “It’s great to have businesses in our community that are so open-minded. It helps makes our job easier when yo’ve got people who are willing to stop up and help."
