Garcia Wealth Management announced that Hayley Sampson will be their new Director of Business Development, effective July 20, 2020.
Hayley Sampson will be promoted from her former position as a Financial Planning Assistant. Sampson will be bringing her experience in customer and community service to Garcia Wealth Management to further improve client relations and provide strategic direction.
“Osmar and Gilberto have challenged me and made our team feel like a family from day one,” Sampson said. “I am extremely excited to take on a larger, more personable role to help grow our business.”
“In her short time with the firm, Hayley has exemplified the qualities of a client focused team member. A critical part of our firm,” Osmar A. Garcia, co-founder and CEO at Garcia Wealth Management. said. “We believe Hayley will do an exceptional job building on our existing client relationships and developing new relationships as well.”
